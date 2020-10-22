Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are the ultimate couple! The duo took home the CMT Award for Collaborative Video of the Year for “Nobody But You.” In their acceptance speech, they were super cute with Blake embracing Gwen in a super sweet moment. The couple beat out Kane Brown & Marshmello, Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi & Thomas Rhett, Nelly & Kane Brown and Carly Pearce & Lee Brice.

