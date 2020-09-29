Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton has been eating well! The country superstar admitted that he has gained a little extra weight in quarantine during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The singer spilled all the hilarious details while chatting about life at his home in Oklahoma with longtime love Gwen Stefani, including her epic dye job on his hair! "I actually really liked it," Blake said of the makeover. "I would have really liked it better had I not gained 117 pounds during quarantine. I thought it made me look younger, but I was still just as fat. Now, I'm actually trying to lose weight."

