Blake Shelton is ready to reunite with one of his former fellow "Voice" coaches for a very special occasion! The country star joked on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" this week that he knows exactly who he wants to perform at his and fiancée Gwen Stefani's wedding – none other than pal Adam Levine! Though it seems like a perfect fit to us, Blake couldn't help but throw some playful shade at the Maroon 5 frontman. Hey, what are friends for?

