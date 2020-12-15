Also available on the nbc app

In the weeks before Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani, he was hiding her engagement ring in a precarious place! “The scariest thing was, I had that ring in the compartment of the door of my truck for about a week,” he revealed on “The Bobby Bones Show” this week. “I don't know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time. I'm digging in there for a flashlight or change. And I kept thinking, 'Man, somebody's going to hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck.'” Blake also explained why he chose that spot, saying, “I wanted to keep it in there all the time, because I didn't know when I would have the exact right moment.”

Appearing: