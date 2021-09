Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani look more in love than ever as they sing their hit duet "Nobody but You" in front of a live audience. Blake dropped a new video compilation of the pair's live performances from his 2020 "Friends and Heros" tour, featuring he and Gwen singing their loved-up song at the Forum in Los Angeles and the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, Calif.

