Could Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani be any more smitten? The couple looked more in love than ever while celebrating his 44th birthday with a fun family bash at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, where the whole crew has been quarantined since March. Blake and Gwen shared a cute kiss while posing next to a tractor cake complete with Blake and Gwen figurines sitting together and Blake's exact birthdate displayed on the license plate.

