Blake Shelton is Gwen Stefani’s biggest fan! “The Voice” coach was on “The Zane Lowe Show” on Apple Music 1, where he gushed about working with his fiancée Gwen, saying he feels like “a kid on Christmas morning” when he performs with her. Blake and Gwen previously announced they were engaged in a sweet post on social media back in October 2020 where the “Hollaback Girl” singer shows off her engagement ring.

