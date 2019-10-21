Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton isn't slacking on his boyfriend duties. The country singer gave ladylove Gwen Stefani a much-needed foot rub following her "Just a Girl" show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. "Thank u god," she captioned the PDA-filled snap on Instagram. The couple later enjoyed quality time with the pop star's three kiddos. The No Doubt songstress adorably indulged in cookie dough while helping her sons bake spooky treats for Halloween!

