Blake Shelton has no problem with Gwen Stefani being the secret to his success! The country superstar dropped the mic when pal Luke Bryan playfully teased that Blake has Gwen to thank for their chart-topping duets, telling his fellow crooner and millions of followers that he's been in on the joke this whole time! Blake and Gwen have proven to be quite the dynamic duo over the years – their musical relationship has been solid almost as long as their romantic one!

