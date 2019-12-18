Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton is showing off his fashion skills! He and his love Gwen Stefani had a fun moment on the season finale of "The Voice," where the country crooner hilariously helped Gwen pick out an outfit for the show, which included some very over-the-top festive designs. "The Voice" wrapped up on Dec. 17, 2019 with Jake Hoot, who was on Kelly Clarkson's team, winning big on the hit NBC show.

