Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton is putting in his two cents. The country superstar defended his new song "Minimum Wage" following backlash from critics who feel it sends an insensitive message during what's been such a financially challenging time for so many. However, Blake explained to CMT that the lyrics, which include lines like "Girl, lookin' at you lookin' at me that way / Can make a man feel rich on minimum wage," are meant to convey that true love is priceless. "It's literally a love song about how if times are tight and you ain't got much money — as long as you have love and you're happy — at the end of the day, that's all any of us can really hope for," he said, adding, "And if that's offensive to you, then we'll just have to agree to disagree."

Appearing: