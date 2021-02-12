Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton wouldn't trade life as a stepdad to Gwen Stefani's boys for the world. In an interview with KFROG's "The Ride with Kimo and Heather," the "Hell Right" singer opened up about being a father figure to 15-year-old Kingston, 13-year-old Zuma and 7-year-old Apollo, his fiancé's children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. "I take it very, very serious, you know, but I also have a blast with it,” he said of taking on that role. “I'm not going to lie – I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially you know, now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

