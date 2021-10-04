Main Content

Blake Shelton Calls Wife Gwen Stefani His 'Better Half' In Cute Birthday Shoutout: 'I Love You'

Blake Shelton is never shy about celebrating his famous wife. The country superstar gave Gwen Stefani a romantic shoutout for her 52nd birthday on Oct. 3. Blake posted a photo from their wedding day and didn't hold back when letting his nearly 5 million Instagram followers know that she'll always be his No. 1. "Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you @gwenstefani," he wrote.

