Also available on the NBC app

It doesn't get any better than Gwen Stefani – just ask Blake Shelton! The country superstar gushed over his music and fashion icon girlfriend for People magazine's newest issue, revealing the swoon-worthy reason he's still smitten with Gwen nearly five years into their relationship. Blake acknowledged that he and his fellow "Voice" coach may not have been the most obvious pairing, but despite their different backgrounds he and the Hollaback Girl just make sense – thanks in large part to Gwen's huge heart.

Appearing: