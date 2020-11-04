Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton is definitely a family man! The country crooner apparently asked Gwen Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo for permission before proposing to her. “Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission. Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise,” a source close to Gwen told People.

Appearing: