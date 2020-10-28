Also available on the nbc app

Blake Shelton had the perfect plan to pop the question to Gwen Stefani! According to US Weekly, the "God's Country" singer put in plenty of thought before getting down on one knee to propose to his longtime love. "Blake had the ring custom-designed and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen," a source told the outlet. "It meant so much to her that he was so traditional about it." A separate insider revealed that the magical moment went down in Blake's homestate of Oklahoma, where the couple had been quarantined for the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic.

