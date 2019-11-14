Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Get Romantic At 2019 CMA Awards: Every Sweet Moment From Their Night

Also available on the NBC app

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were so in love at the 2019 CMA Awards! "The Voice" lovebirds made a date night out of the annual show, where Blake was nominated for three awards and took home Single of the Year for "God's Country." Access Hollywood broke down the couple's cutest moments of the night: from Gwen hugging her man before he accepted his award to the romantic look they shared during Reba McEntire's powerhouse performance.

