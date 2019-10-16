Also available on the NBC app

All's fair in love and war on "The Voice." Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani faced off for the steal over Team Legend's Destiny Rayne after her powerful performance of "Tiny Dancer" with Katie Kadan in the Battles. "I don't want to fight with my girlfriend, but I'm willing to for you," the country singer said, adding, "I have won this show more seasons than Gwen has been a coach." But the No Doubt songstress clapped back, "He has the most seasons on this show, but I have the longest career."

Appearing: