Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Reportedly Living Together With Her Three Sons

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a happy home life, but they're still in no rush to get married. According to Hollywood Life, "They moved in together not too long ago and are very happy in their new home. They're very content with the status of the relationship and neither feels the need to get married anytime soon. However, nobody would be shocked if they did get engaged soon." The couple celebrated Thanksgiving 2019 in Blake's home state of Oklahoma with Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

