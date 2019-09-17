Blake Shelton Admits Why 'It Sucks Not Having' Adam Levine Back On 'The Voice'

Also available on the NBC app

Blake Shelton is missing his dear pal Adam Levine! The country superstar stopped by the new Access Daily to dish about the upcoming season of "The Voice." Blake confesses why "it sucks not having" Adam back on this season. Despite no longer working together, Blake hilariously reveals why the pair's bond is closer than ever. Plus, Blake dishes on what it's been like to have his love Gwen Stefani back on the hit competition show.

Appearing: