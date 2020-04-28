Also available on the NBC app

Blake Lively is taking matters into her own hands when it comes to quarantine hair care, but is husband Ryan Reynolds prepared to help? The actress showed off a surprise gift from her longtime colorist Rona O'Connor – a custom at-home touch-up kit complete with directions for the couple to make sure Blake's signature blonde locks turn out salon perfect! Blake joked that she's now questioning her pal's "sanity" if she thinks Ryan can pull off professional-level hair wizardry, but the mom of three would be gorgeous with or without her signature mane!

