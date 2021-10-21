Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Blake Lively Slams Instagram Post Showing Photos Of Her And Ryan Reynolds' Kids: 'So Disturbing'

CLIP10/20/21
Also available on the nbc app

Blake Lively is speaking out again against people who share pictures of her and Ryan Reynolds' kids. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old mom-of-three criticized an Instagram account for sharing a now-deleted post of a paparazzi photo of her and her three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty. "Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT," she wrote. After the post was taken down, she took to her Instagram stories to thank everyone who showed her support.

Appearing:
Tags: Blake Lively, ryan reynolds, blake lively kids, Deadpool, gossip girl, Celebrity Children
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.