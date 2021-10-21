Also available on the nbc app

Blake Lively is speaking out again against people who share pictures of her and Ryan Reynolds' kids. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old mom-of-three criticized an Instagram account for sharing a now-deleted post of a paparazzi photo of her and her three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty. "Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT," she wrote. After the post was taken down, she took to her Instagram stories to thank everyone who showed her support.

