Blake Lively Shuts Down Fashion Week With Fierce Michael Kors Look

Blake Lively is the ultimate style star! The "Gossip Girl" alum attended the Michael Kors runway show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday and she looked stunning. The 32-year-old wore a slate checkered wool vest, a white poplin scrunched-sleeve shirt and black wool pleated trousers. The outfit was all from the Resort 2020 Michael Kors Collection. The mother of three sat front row at the show next to Issa Rae and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Other stars in attendance included "Pretty Little Liars" alum Ashley Benson, Dove Cameron and Alexandra Daddario.

