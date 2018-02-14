Also available on the nbc app

Blake Lively looked hot for Valentine's Day at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show in New York City on Wednesday. The 30-year-old actress was definitely feeling the holiday spirit in a red leather trench coat and heart-embellished Christian Louboutin pumps. The star's stylish display comes just days after she revealed she dropped 61 pounds of baby weight following her second pregnancy.

