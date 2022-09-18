Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Blake Lively Shares Baby Bump Photos While Sending Strong Message To Paparazzi: 'Leave Me Alone'

CLIP09/17/22

Blake Lively is sharing her first pregnancy photos for baby No. 4 – and sending a powerful message to the paparazzi. "The Rhythm Section" actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of snaps featuring her baby bump, including ones with her husband Ryan Reynolds and pal Taylor Swift. She captioned the photos in part, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children."

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Blake Lively, Paparazzi, ryan reynolds, taylor swift, Pregnancy, celebrity, entertainment
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.