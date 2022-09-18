Blake Lively is sharing her first pregnancy photos for baby No. 4 – and sending a powerful message to the paparazzi. "The Rhythm Section" actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of snaps featuring her baby bump, including ones with her husband Ryan Reynolds and pal Taylor Swift. She captioned the photos in part, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children."

