Black Lively is coming back to the big screen! The 35-year-old is set to star in the film adaptation of Collen Hoover’s bestselling novel “It Ends With Us,” alongside “Jane the Virgin’s” Justin Baldoni. The movie is currently in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Justin is also set to direct the project. This will be Blake’s first film since 2020.

