Blake Lively Says Motherhood Made Her Feel More 'At Ease' In Her Body: 'I Never Felt More Myself'

CLIP05/19/22

Becoming a mom has helped Blake Lively tap into her most confident self. In a new interview with Forbes, the mom of three reflected on how having kids made her feel more self-assured in every aspect of life. She shared, "I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin. I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident - not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

