Blake Lively isn't afraid to get the truth from her husband! In a conversation with "The Handmaid's Tale" actress Sydney Sweeney for InStyle, the "A Simple Favor" star revealed that Ryan Reynolds is her go-to person to ask for an unfiltered take on her outfit. See who else Blake gets honest style advice from, and find out whose opinions she definitely does not take into consideration.

