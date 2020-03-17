Also available on the nbc app

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are giving back amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple revealed plans to donate $1 million through Feeding America and Food Banks Canada in honor of Ryan's home country, making the announcement in dual Instagram posts on Monday. Blake and Ryan explained that the COVID-19 crisis has "brutally impacted older adults and low-income families," encouraging fans to join them in helping out, if possible, as public lockdowns and restrictions increase worldwide. Though their efforts couldn't be more serious, the pair had to sneak in some of their signature humor within their heartfelt messages.

