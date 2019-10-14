Also available on the nbc app

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are out here proving true love exists. First of all, they have mad love for each other. From Ryan leaving set so he could be with his pregnant wifey as she gave birth to their third child to gushing about parenthood, these two are too sweet! What a true family man! Also, the couple who can roast each other is apparently the couple that stays together. The hilarious duo constantly are going back and forth on social media and seem to love hilariously putting each other on blast! On top of that they look amazing together and always slay the red carpet in style.

