Also available on the nbc app

Blake Lively is getting candid about her post-baby body journey. The mom of three revealed in a lengthy post on her Instagram story on Jan. 30 that she felt "insecure" after welcoming her third daughter, recalling how finding things to wear during public appearances shortly after giving birth was more difficult than it may have seemed. The 33-year-old recalled putting together her own outfit when sample sizes and retail options didn't fit, and that she let the frustration get to her – but not anymore.

Appearing: