Blake Lively is gushing over her husband, Ryan Reynolds! The 35-year-old actress stood proudly by her hubby’s side as he was honored on Thursday night at the 2022 American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles. During the event, Blake took the stage to list some of the many qualities she loves about Ryan. The “Gossip Girl” alum also shared one particular quality about the 46-year-old actor that makes him the best husband and best father around. "I am his home and our girls are his home," she said.

