Also available on the nbc app

Blake Lively seems to always finds a way to bring her daughters with her to the Met Gala, in spirit! The proud mom honored her three girls, James, Ines, and Betty, as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in a special way at fashion's biggest night on Monday. In new behind-the-scenes photos from the night, Blake shared that she had a custom-made Judith Leiber purse that featured the Brooklyn Bridge and the first initial of each member of her family on it, with B-R-J-I-B written down the side.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution