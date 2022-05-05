Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Blake Lively Pays Tribute To Ryan Reynolds & 3 Daughters With Met Gala Purse

CLIP05/05/22
Also available on the nbc app

Blake Lively seems to always finds a way to bring her daughters with her to the Met Gala, in spirit! The proud mom honored her three girls, James, Ines, and Betty, as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in a special way at fashion's biggest night on Monday. In new behind-the-scenes photos from the night, Blake shared that she had a custom-made Judith Leiber purse that featured the Brooklyn Bridge and the first initial of each member of her family on it, with B-R-J-I-B written down the side.

Appearing:
Tags: Blake Lively, ryan reynolds, Met Gala
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.