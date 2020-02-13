Also available on the NBC app

Blake Lively first got the rundown on the world of fashion from none other than Michael Kors! At the designer's New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 12, Blake told Access Hollywood about the way Michael took her under her wing at her very first fashion event. "He was telling me about everyone in the room and sort of filling me in, giving me a cheat sheet. It was sort of like 'The Devil Wears Prada,'" she said. Kelsea Ballerini and Issa Rae also attended Michael's show, and the latter did so after hitting the premiere of her new romance film "The Photograph" the night before.

Appearing: