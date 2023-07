Eighteen years ago, Blake Lively was a high school student getting ready for her prom! Access Hollywood was exclusively at her home as she got dressed up in her sparkling Elie Saab dress, posed with her prom date and rode off in a limousine! The 17-year-old also got a visit from her "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" co-star America Ferrera as she prepared for her big night.

