Also available on the nbc app

Surprise! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds know how to keep a secret. The couple reportedly welcomed their third child in Summer 2019 but kept the happy news under wraps for some time, according to Us Weekly. A source tells the mag their little one is already "about 2 months old." Blake famously announced her pregnancy at the "Detective Pikachu" premiere in May, stepping out on the red carpet in a shimmering yellow gown alongside her longtime hubby. The A-listers are also parents to daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2, and gave fans a rare peek at a date night dinner just one day before their baby news broke.

Appearing: