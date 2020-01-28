Also available on the nbc app

Blake Lively brought her fashion A-Game for her first red carpet since giving birth to baby No. 3 for the premiere of her new flick "Rhythm Section." The actress confessed to Access Hollywood that despite showing up to the screening in a sultry black velvet gown, she's actually a "really shy person" and would rather rock onesies "in real life." Plus, the star detailed how she “broke some things, dislocated some things, and severed some ligaments” in a fight scene with her co-star Jude Law.

