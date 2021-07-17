Also available on the nbc app

Blake Lively is speaking out for the safety of her and Ryan Reynolds’ kids. The actress slammed a tabloid this week for publishing paparazzi photos of her and all three daughters out and about in New York City. Though Blake appeared to be smiling and waving in one snap, she clarified on social media that she actually found the situation anything but friendly. The 33-year-old chimed in on the publication’s Instagram page to call their now-deleted post “deceitful” and share her version of events. "The real story: My children were being stalked by a man all day, jumping out, and then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see. When I tried to calmly approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to speak to him, he would run away — and jump out again at the next block,” she wrote in part, calling the ordeal “frightening.”

