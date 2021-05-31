Also available on the nbc app

Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta are calling it quits. The "L.A. Law" alum and his wife of 27 years revealed their decision to part ways in a joint statement released on his social media accounts. It read in part, "After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer and work on ourselves individually and collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago. It has truly been a beautiful journey."

