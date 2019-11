Also available on the NBC app

Rutger Hauer has died at age 75. The Dutch actor, who is best known for his role as Harrison Ford's rival Roy Batty in the 1982 hit "Blade Runner," "peacefully" passed away at his home in the Netherlands. The actor suffered from a short illness, according to his website. Aside from acting Hauer was also active in social causes including a non-profit dedicated to Aids Awareness.

