BLACKPINK chatted with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about their success as a K-pop group. They rave about Selena Gomez, who worked with them on their single “Ice Cream,” and say they can’t wait to be able to one day perform with her. BLACKPINK will be releasing their debut album which releases on 10/2 as well as their Netflix documentary, “BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky” which premieres on 10/14.

