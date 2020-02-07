Also available on the nbc app

We know Marcus Scribner as the adorably awkward Junior on "Black-ish," but when he's not on set, he's giving back in a major way by shining a light on the needs of those in the foster care system. All Access co-host Scott Evans spoke to the actor and National Foster Youth Institute Member Carolina Wolf about their work at Universal Studios Hollywood CityWalk. "Me, myself, I feel like I'm dependent on my family. A lot of foster youth don't have that advantage, the government wipes their hands clean at the age of 18, which is extremely unfair and no life skills, no job training, no education, no housing," Marcus told Access.

