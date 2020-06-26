Main Content

Black Woman Speaks Out On Racism At Country Music Concerts

CLIP06/26/20

Country music fan Rachel from Piscataway, New Jersey, recently shared an Instagram post detailing what it’s like to be a Black country music fan. She tells Kelly Clarkson that she has experienced countless microaggressions during country music shows and that she needs to research a city's history before feeling safe enough to attend concerts there. Rachel hopes openly sharing her experiences will force the country music world to be more considerate to fans who are of color.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.