Also available on the nbc app

David Harbour chatted with Access Hollywood about the upcoming Marvel flick, "Black Widow," which hits theaters July 9 and will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access the same day. David revealed what is was like to put on the iconic Red Guardian suit and shared the unique way Marvel made the suit. The actor also raved over working alongside Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz on the highly-anticipated blockbuster.

Appearing: