Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

'Black Widow': David Harbour Says Putting On Red Guardian Suit Was A 'Joyous Moment'

CLIP06/18/21
Also available on the nbc app

David Harbour chatted with Access Hollywood about the upcoming Marvel flick, "Black Widow," which hits theaters July 9 and will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access the same day. David revealed what is was like to put on the iconic Red Guardian suit and shared the unique way Marvel made the suit. The actor also raved over working alongside Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz on the highly-anticipated blockbuster.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, 'Black Widow', movies, Celebrity news, celebrity interviews, david harbour, David Harbour news, Marvel, marvel movies
S2021 E06 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.