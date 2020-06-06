Also available on the nbc app

George Floyd died on May 25 after being restrained with neck compression for nearly nine minutes by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has been arrested, and now, the three other officers involved in the tragedy will also face charges. In an interview with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall, Black Lives Matter Los Angeles co-founder Melina Abdullah reacts to the recent arrests, discusses the mission of the movement and shares her hope for the protests.

