Also available on the NBC app

Blac Chyna is shedding new light on a dramatic part of her past. When the model stopped by "The Wendy Williams Show" on Wednesday, she went into detail about her messy breakup with Tyga, which she says happened right after he moved on with then-17-year-old Kylie Jenner at her birthday party. Find out what Chyna had to say about the situation and where she stands with Kylie now.

Appearing: