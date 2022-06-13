Main Content

BJ Novak Celebrates Feature Directorial Debut With Ashton Kutcher, Issa Rae, Mindy Kaling & More

CLIP06/12/22

BJ Novak is celebrating his feature directorial debut at the 2022 Tribeca Festival. The writer and producer is now adding film director to his repertoire, with "Vengeance." The darkly comedic thriller features a star-studded cast, including Ashton Kutcher, Issa Rae, Dove Cameron and more. Access Hollywood spoke to BJ at the world premiere of his film, and he opened up about how directing a movie compares to directing his hit show "The Office," 17 years after the show's premiere.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: bj novak, vengeance, tribeca festival, ashton kutcher
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.