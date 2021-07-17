Also available on the nbc app

Hollywood and the hip-hop community are mourning the loss of Biz Markie. The “Just A Friend” rapper died on Friday at age 57, passing away peacefully with his wife Tara by his side. Biz’s manager, Jenny Izumi, confirmed the sad news in a statement to NBC and his industry pals paid tribute to his legacy on social media throughout the weekend, with LL Cool J, Questlove, Ice-T and more remembering their late friend and colleague.

Appearing: