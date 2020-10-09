Also available on the nbc app

Kendall Long and Joe Amabile's relationship status isn't exactly paradise after the two called it quits earlier this year. "I love Joe. I mean, he’s just a great person and we’ve really went through a lot together and we have so much, we see strength in each other. So if I’m having a hard day, I can talk to him and, you know, I hope he feels the same way," Kendall told US Weekly.

