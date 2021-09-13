Tituss Burgess went to paradise! The actor chatted with Access Hollywood about being the third guest of "Bachelor in Paradise" this season. Tituss promised that the upcoming episodes get "dirtier and dirtier" and revealed the one big thing that shocked him while hosting the hit show. Plus, the "Kimmy Schmidt" alum also revealed if he would ever find love as "The Bachelor." "Bachelor in Paradise" airs Tuesdays on ABC.

